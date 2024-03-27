Gensan doles out cash gifts to 563 elderlies

GENERAL Santos City---A total of 563 senior citizens who celebrated their birthdays last month received P2,000 cash gifts from the city government.

In a special ceremony, Gensan Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao led the distribution of cash incentives to the elderly persons in the city.

“In my administration, it is an utmost priority that our senior citizens be given all the attention and care,” Pacquiao in a statement said.

The lady mayor emphasized the great contribution of the elderlies in making General Santos what it is today. “This is just a simple recognition of their efforts all through the years,” Pacquiao added.