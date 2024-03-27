DOH: Pertussis can be prevented

The Department of Health (DOH) assured on Wednesday that pertussis or whooping cough can be prevented.

Twenty eight new cases recorded from 10 to 16 March, bringing the total to 568 from 1 January to 16 March.

Forty pertussis deaths have been reported. The total number of cases for the same time period in 2023 was only 26, making this year’s tally to date more than 20 times from that of last year.

Regions with the most number of local government units showing case increases, thus far, are Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, and Central Visayas. Metro Manila accounted for 27 percent (58 cases) of the total confirmed cases among all regions.

Of the total pertussis cases recorded, at least six out of 10 (356; 62.7 percent) were infants below six months of age.

Three out of four (270; 75.8 percent) of these infants were either unvaccinated, or had an unknown vaccination history.

Of the total number of cases regardless of age, close to seven out of 10 (384; 67.6 percent) were either unvaccinated, or had an unknown vaccination history.

On a biweekly basis, the number of new Pertussis cases did rise from the weeks of 4 and 11 February (122 cases) to the weeks of 18 and 25 (149 cases).

This has gone down to only 73 new cases in the weeks of 3 to 10 March.

While this may show an improvement, the DOH is cautioned the public that the trend may still change as there may be late consultations and report.

Symptoms

Pertussis starts as a mild cough and cold that lasts about two weeks, followed by paroxysms or fits of coughing which lasts up to six weeks.

There is a characteristic “whooping” or high pitched sound (“huni”) in between coughs, especially when inhaling.

There can also be vomiting immediately after coughing, and low-grade fever. Infants may not present with cough; instead, they may turn cyanotic or bluish when coughing.

Compared to cough found in other diseases, the distinct “whoop” or high pitched sound of pertussis is unique.

Bronchial asthma may also have a similar sound, but only during asthma attacks and often without fever or the other symptoms.

Pertussis is caused by bacteria — either Bordetella pertussis or Bordetella parapertussis.

Prevention

The DOH said antibiotics are available and effective against bacteria caused by pertussis.

Depending on the antibiotic used and the age and condition of the patient, treatment may run from four to 14 days.

The DOH stressed to consult a doctor and “use antibiotics only as prescribed,” “do not self-medicate,” and “always complete the number of days.”

“The medical field has known pertussis for a long time now. We have antibiotics that can treat it. Vaccines are safe and effective against whooping cough; DOH is redistributing on hand doses to where they are needed the most,” DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

“In consultation with President Marcos, I have already ordered to fast-track the arrival of 3 million more doses. Please be assured while also being alert. We can fight this,” Herbosa added.

Pertussis is a respiratory disease. It is transmitted from person to person through coughing or sneezing.

The DOH said transmission may be prevented by good respiratory hygiene: cover coughs and sneezing – do so into disposable tissues/wipes, or the elbow or upper arm (not hands). Wash hands often, or use alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.

The DOH reiterated that vaccination is safe and effective against pertussis.

As of 25 March, there are 64,400 doses of “pentavalent” vaccines in the country.

The DOH is expecting three million more pentavalent doses arriving at the soonest possible time.

Pentavalent vaccines include protection against “DPT” (Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus), in addition to Hepatitis B and Hemophilus influenza type B. Infants as young as 6 weeks may already be given this vaccine for free at government health centers.

Children from one to six years of age may get a booster dose.

Older children, as well as adults are advised to consult a doctor or health center for advice on the appropriate vaccine.

Pregnant women may ask about the “Tdap” vaccine, which allows for protection of their soon to be born babies against pertussis.