DMW welcomes declaration of Gulf of Aden, Red Sea as 'war-like' zones

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed the declaration of Gulf of Aden and Red Sea as "war-like" zones for seafarers by the International Bargaining Forum.

“The DMW strongly supports the IBF designation of the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as a ‘war-like zone,'" said DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac, adding that "this critical decision recognizes the grave dangers faced by our Filipino seafarers and other nationalities traversing these high-risk sea lanes."

“The ‘war-like zone' designation underscores the need for intensified measures to protect our seafarers and ensure their safety,” Cacdac added.

The designation of an area or region as a “war-like zone” signifies that seafarers operating in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden are exposed to exceptional dangers similar to those seen during armed conflict.

With this designation shipping agencies and principals are compelled to undertake stricter safety measures such as diversion of routes to avoid the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, training seafarers on security risks and emergency protocols; equipping vessels with additional security measures such as citadels, personal protective equipment, and detailing armed personnel on board as well as developing contingency plans for violent incidents.

The designation also highlights a seafarer’s "right to refuse sailing" upon knowing that he or she shall board a ship that will navigate the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden.

The DMW and Maritime Industry Tripartite Council (MITC) on 19 March 2024, called for such designation of a “war-like” situation in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

That call came in the wake of continuing missile and drone attacks launched by Yemen-based Houthi rebels on international shipping passing through the crucial sea routes.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said this after the following series of missile attacks by Houthi rebels in which the most recent incident led to the death of two Filipino seafarers.

The 13 who survived — including the two who suffered major injuries — returned to the country on 12 March.