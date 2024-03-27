Crucifixion, Enaje’s lifetime vow

The Philippines observes Holy Week heartfully, practicing many traditions, including the Visita Iglesia, Pabasa ng Pasyon, alay lakad, and senakulo.

Among the country’s Holy Week hotspots is San Fernando, Pampanga, where local and foreign tourists flock to witness the Maleldo (Kapampangan Holy Week), during which penitents perform religious rituals, including not just carrying the cross but being nailed to it.

The most anticipated Maleldo is the crucifixion of Ruben Enaje, dubbed the “Filipino Christ.”

Enaje, fondly referred to as Tatang Ben or Kuya Ben, hails from Barangay San Pedro Cutud in San Fernando. At 63, he is a devoted father of three sons and a daughter and earns his livelihood as a painter.

“This tradition dates back to 1955,” he told DAILY TRIBUNE. A kind man, he agreed to be interviewed while doing roofing work on Mt. Arayat.

“Back then, no one was nailed because there were only zarzuelas in the barangays. That’s where our ancestors used to go, and that’s where they performed the crucifixion.”

‘My God!’

According to him, no one prodded him into doing the traditional crucifixion, reminiscing about the moment he decided to fulfill a vow as long as he lived.

“The only thing that motivated me was myself because one time, while I was working, I fell from the third floor of a building. Miraculously, nothing happened to me. I was not crippled because when I fell, ‘My God!’ was the only thing I said. I don’t know how I fell to the ground,” Enaje recounted.

“It occurred to me that I should thank God for saving me, and that was through my crucifixion,” he said.

It was in 1986 that he was crucified for the first time. He was 26.

According to Enaje, he started with having only his hands nailed to the cross, as only those who played Christ had both their hands and feet nailed.

“Only those who played Christ were also nailed by the feet. I was just a follower of those who played Christ. I was just in line [behind] them,” Enaje said, adding that it was around 1990 when he started to play Christ.

On the way to ‘Calvary’

Being crucified to a cross in the scorching heat is not easy. But before this, there is an entire performance, including the recitation of dialogue along the way.

“Well, three Marias are acting here, and there are still dramas on the way. That’s what we practice every day, every Holy Week.”

While walking for two kilometers, Enaje carries a wooden cross weighing 37 kilos.

“When you carry the cross, you must accompany it with prayer. We need to [include] your requests and thanks,” he said.

He said that, at first, he didn’t feel the pain of the three-inch nails being hammered through his hands and feet.

“At first, I couldn’t feel the nails. After about five years, maybe that’s when I felt the pain. Well, at first, I was excited to do it, but the longer it went on, the more it hurt.”

Prayers

According to him, his heartfelt gratitude to God pushes him to continue his lifetime vow as he remembers his first wish that was granted.

“The first thing I asked for was a job, for a lot of work to be able to buy the things that I want. We only lived on the land of others. When my jobs increased, I was able to buy land, two even,” he said.

When asked if he had plans to retire, he said he was just waiting for a sign.

“You know, every time I say the words ‘this is my last,’ and ‘I’m going to retire,’ it’s like [God] gives me a sign not to stop because I get sick when I say that,” he said.

“I said it three times. Year after year, I got sick when I said I was going to retire. Maybe the sign will come,” he added.

35th year

Enaje said he will be doing the traditional crucifixion this Holy Week.

“I’m going to be crucified. A friend has requested that I perform again,” he said.

“All I can say is, as long as I can, as long as my body can, I will have myself nailed to a cross.”

“You know, being crucified is a huge blessing. Although many priests object, even in other sectors, they do not know what we are asking for or about our vows. Even if it is forbidden, we will continue to do it.”

Enaje’s cross

Enaje said his vow this year is more for gratitude. But he said that if there was something he prays for, it is for the health of his loved ones.

“My grandson has spots on his skin. He is an 18-year-old boy,” he said.

“My other daughter, the youngest, has a lump on her breast. She will have surgery on 2 April. That’s what I’m praying for.”

“We can’t get rid of the problems. It’s up to us, if the problem really won’t end, to just leave it to prayer.”

If it weren’t for the Covid-19 pandemic, this would have been the 38th time that Enaje is crucified.