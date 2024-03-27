Bong Go inspects Super Health Center in Bacolod City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally inspected the Super Health Center in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, on Sunday, 24 March.

The Super Health Center is set to bring primary healthcare services closer to the residents of Bacolod City and its neighboring areas, emphasizing early disease detection by providing medical consultations and basic healthcare services.

With this, Go underscored the importance of Super Health Centers in improving the accessibility of quality healthcare services especially in grassroots communities.

“Ang kagandahan nitong early disease detection ay magagamit ito sa pagbigay ng primary care at pagkokonsulta, and it will help decongest the hospitals dahil pwede na po silang gamutin dito. At ilalagay po ito sa mga strategic areas. Ilalagay nila sa isang barangay kung saan po makaka-access ‘yung mga kababayan natin," said Go.

The healthcare facility is equipped with adequate medical equipment and staffed by qualified healthcare professionals. It aims to serve as a primary care provider for the community, focusing on mitigating diseases before they escalate into more severe health issues.

The center will offer various services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, making remote patient diagnosis and treatment possible.

Furthermore, free consultations at the Super Health Center will be facilitated through the collaborative efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, municipal health offices, local government units (LGUs), and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) under its Konsulta program.

According to Go, this initiative is part of the government's effort to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all Filipinos.

“Naisipan ko po itong Super Health Center noong 2021. Naumpisahan po ito noong 2022. Sa kakaikot ko po sa buong Pilipinas, marami pong mga munisipyo o bayan o syudad sa malalayong lugar na wala pong mga Health facilities. ‘Yung mga buntis nanganganak po sa tricycle, sa jeepney dahil napakalayo po ng mga hospital. Ngayon po inilapit natin ang pangunahing serbisyong pangkalusugan mula gobyerno sa mga tao through these Super Health Centers,” Go shared.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide including 31 in Negros Occidental.

During his visit, Go, and his Malasakit Team also gave away snacks, shirts, balls for basketball and volleyball, and grocery packs to some residents, barangay, and municipal health workers.

Go also took the opportunity to highlight the ongoing support for other health initiatives, such as the Malasakit Centers program. The program is a key initiative of Go, aimed at streamlining access to the government's medical assistance programs for indigent patients.

There are 161 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including one at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City. According to the DOH, the program has assisted over ten million indigent Filipinos.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Additionally, Go has played a key role as the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. This legislation requires the creation of Regional Specialty Centers at existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized care closer to all regions. In CLMMRH, a total of 11 specialty centers have been planned.

Meanwhile, Go also thanked the local officials for their service to their constituents, including Governor Eugenio "Bong" Lacson, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, Cong. Greg Gasataya and Mayor Albee Benitez.

In his speech, Mayor Benitez also thanked Go for his support for the people of Bacolod City, and he expressed his enthusiasm and optimism for the near completion of the Super Health Center.

“Tingnan natin ang mga pasilidad. Hindi lang ito makikita sa mga malalaking ospital, kundi pati na rin dito malapit sa atin," the mayor said, highlighting the importance of making advanced healthcare facilities accessible at the community level.

The mayor further noted, "Malapit na rin ang pagbubukas. Ilang buwan na lang, siguro. Handa na rin kayo para sa operasyon. Makakaranas na tayo ng dagdag na de-kalidad na serbisyong medikal dito sa ating lugar," he added.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported various development projects in the city, including the construction of a revetment, multi-purpose public facilities, and several road maintenance initiatives.

Other initiatives that Go pushed for in the province include the construction of a multi-purpose building and concreting of a local road in the town of Don Salvador Benedicto; the construction of multi-purpose buildings in Calatrava and Himamaylan City; road maintenance in Bago City; and construction of a new infectious diseases wing at the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Go also aided displaced workers and fire victims in Bacolod City on the same day. He also visited Victorias City, where he assisted more displaced workers and fire victims and inspected the city’s Super Health Center. He later on participated in the PBA All-Star Weekend festivities.

The previous day, Go was in Ilog town to join the Kisi-Kisi Festival and assist displaced workers. Lastly, he was in Himamaylan City, where he inspected the Super Health Center and provided relief to more displaced workers.