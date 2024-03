Bakasyong enggrande

Passenger surge Ninoy Aquino International Airport is picking up speed as Holy Week travel kicks into high gear. With the Manila International Airport Authority projecting a whopping 140,000 passengers per day, it’s all hands on deck to keep operations running smoothly. Department of Transportation data show a steady stream of international arrivals and departures since Palm Sunday, setting the stage for a busy travel.

PHOTOGRAPH BY DIANNE BACELONIA FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE