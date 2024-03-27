Angat Dam water level drops below 200 meters

The water level of Angat Dam, which supplies potable water to majority of Metro Manila and nearby provinces, continued to dip below 200 meters amid the prevailing El Niño.

Based on PAGASA’s monitoring on Wednesday, the reservoir water level of the said dam is currently at 199.50.

It incurred a -0.27 24-hour deviation from its previous water level of 199.77.

The Angat Dam's normal high water level (NHWL) is 212.00 meters, thus posing a deviation of -12.50 meters.

Meanwhile, its rule curve elevation, which is the minimum reservoir elevation that would ensure the availability of water for domestic supply, is 191.33.

The dam is 8.17 meters away from its rule curve.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) recently said that they would decrease the water pressure of concessionaires in Metro Manila as a step toward saving water at Angat Dam.

“Our customers will not run out of water. We will only reduce the strength or pressure of the water. This is our strategy to manage the water that comes from Angat,” said MWSS spokesperson, Engr. Patrick Dizon.

He added that this would take effect from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. when water utilization is less.

Moreover, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) announced that they would reduce the water allocation to Metro Manila to 48 cubic meters per second from the current 50 cubic meters per second.

This will take effect from 16 to 30 April.