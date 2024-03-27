90 families graduating from 4Ps commended

GENERAL Santos City — Columbio Sultan Kudarat town Mayor Tondatu Mangudadatu has commended the graduation of at least 90 families from the government’s Pamilyang Pilipino Pantawid Program.

Mangudadatu, in his statement, said the 4Ps program of the national government brought positive impact to the lives of his constituents. The graduation from the 4Ps indicated that the socio-economic status of the 90 families has improved over the years and even helped them to be more productive citizens of the community.

“They are no longer among the poorest of the poor families,” Mangudadatu said.