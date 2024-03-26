Unforgettable big screen experience awaits at SM Cinema

Blockbusters are back in a big way! Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, despite not being the top grosser of 2023 (that crown goes to the surprise hit, Barbie!), is making waves for being the first major box office draw to win Best Picture at the Oscars in nearly two decades. This win, coupled with the success of last December’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), points towards a resurgence of moviegoing enthusiasm, both abroad and here in the Philippines. Remember how cinemas were hesitant to hold on to MMFF entries after the pandemic? This time, audiences are demanding more, proving they’re ready to return to the immersive experience of the big screen.