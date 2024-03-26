Unforgettable big screen experience awaits at SM Cinema

Blockbusters are back in a big way! Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, despite not being the top grosser of 2023 (that crown goes to the surprise hit, Barbie!), is making waves for being the first major box office draw to win Best Picture at the Oscars in nearly two decades. This win, coupled with the success of last December’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), points towards a resurgence of moviegoing enthusiasm, both abroad and here in the Philippines. Remember how cinemas were hesitant to hold on to MMFF entries after the pandemic? This time, audiences are demanding more, proving they’re ready to return to the immersive experience of the big screen.
So, it’s really a matter of content. Give the public an entertaining time, and they’re ready to return to movie watching as a shared, community experience. Whether it’s a new horror film, action adventure, or comedy, movies are that much more enjoyable when shared with others, experiencing the reactions of the audience around you. You just don’t get that when watching at home.
And SM Cinema, always ahead of the curve, knows this. That’s why several of your favorite neighborhood SM Cinemas have been renovated and technologically upgraded. They now challenge the best cinemas found anywhere in the world. New plush seats, higher-resolution equipment, and improved sound quality make the experience even more immersive. Plus, the ticket buying areas and refreshment stands have all received a makeover as well. It’s well worth a visit if you haven’t been lately.
Get ready, because the blockbusters of 2024 are on their way. Dune Part Two was just the first salvo. On Black Saturday, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens, followed by horror with The First Omen the following week!
Here’s what to watch in May, because it’s jam-packed with exciting releases. First up on May 1st is The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt (who coincidentally starred in Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively). This action-rom-com has received rave reviews and promises great chemistry between the leads. For a dose of family fun, Ryan Reynolds brings IF (Imaginary Friends) to mid-May. And for fans of sci-fi epics, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes swings into theaters later that month.
But wait, there’s more! May also brings us supernatural thrills with Tarot on May 1st, the highly anticipated prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth hitting screens on May 22nd, and a return to lasagna-loving laughs with The Garfield Movie hitting theaters on May 29th. With Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire kicking things off in IMAX 2D on April 10th, it’s a sure bet that 2024 is shaping up to be a year to remember at the cinema!
For fans of K-Drama and K-Horror, SM Cinema is the place to watch The Wild, Exhuma, Demon Dog, Citizen of a Kind, and Midnight Sun. Anime fans will be delighted to hear that Skye Hoshi: Anime Girl and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom are SM exclusives!
There’s so much to look forward to movie-wise in the months ahead, and we haven’t even talked about Filipino productions such as Sunny, Under Parallel Skies, G! LU! (Go La Union), and Men Are From QC, Women are from Alabang.
See you at your neighborhood SM Cinema, Director’s Club, or IMAX theater.
Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/
Follow us on our social media
Facebook: @tribunephl
Youtube: TribuneNow
Twitter: @tribunephl
Instagram: @dailytribunephl
TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial
Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6