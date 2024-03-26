SPONSORED CONTENT

Unforgettable big screen experience awaits at SM Cinema

SM Cinema now features ultra-comfortable seating, high-definition visuals, and enhanced sound for the ultimate cinematic journey.
Blockbusters are back in a big way! Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, despite not being the top grosser of 2023 (that crown goes to the surprise hit, Barbie!), is making waves for being the first major box office draw to win Best Picture at the Oscars in nearly two decades. This win, coupled with the success of last December’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), points towards a resurgence of moviegoing enthusiasm, both abroad and here in the Philippines. Remember how cinemas were hesitant to hold on to MMFF entries after the pandemic? This time, audiences are demanding more, proving they’re ready to return to the immersive experience of the big screen.

Snack in style with revamped concession stands offering a wider selection of treats and refreshments.
So, it’s really a matter of content. Give the public an entertaining time, and they’re ready to return to movie watching as a shared, community experience. Whether it’s a new horror film, action adventure, or comedy, movies are that much more enjoyable when shared with others, experiencing the reactions of the audience around you. You just don’t get that when watching at home.

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, explores Paul Atreides’ desert destiny.
And SM Cinema, always ahead of the curve, knows this. That’s why several of your favorite neighborhood SM Cinemas have been renovated and technologically upgraded. They now challenge the best cinemas found anywhere in the world. New plush seats, higher-resolution equipment, and improved sound quality make the experience even more immersive. Plus, the ticket buying areas and refreshment stands have all received a makeover as well. It’s well worth a visit if you haven’t been lately.

Godzilla and Kong forge an uneasy alliance to confront a new, monstrous threat in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
Get ready, because the blockbusters of 2024 are on their way. Dune Part Two was just the first salvo. On Black Saturday, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire opens, followed by horror with The First Omen the following week!

A young American in Rome uncovers a sinister plot to bring forth the Antichrist in The First Omen.
Here’s what to watch in May, because it’s jam-packed with exciting releases. First up on May 1st is The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt (who coincidentally starred in Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively). This action-rom-com has received rave reviews and promises great chemistry between the leads. For a dose of family fun, Ryan Reynolds brings IF (Imaginary Friends) to mid-May. And for fans of sci-fi epics, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes swings into theaters later that month.

Ryan Gosling returns as a washed-up stuntman pulled back into the action to find a missing movie star in The Fall Guy.
But wait, there’s more! May also brings us supernatural thrills with Tarot on May 1st, the highly anticipated prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth hitting screens on May 22nd, and a return to lasagna-loving laughs with The Garfield Movie hitting theaters on May 29th. With Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire kicking things off in IMAX 2D on April 10th, it’s a sure bet that 2024 is shaping up to be a year to remember at the cinema!

Ryan Reynolds and a young girl team up to see forgotten imaginary friends in IF.
For fans of K-Drama and K-Horror, SM Cinema is the place to watch The Wild, Exhuma, Demon Dog, Citizen of a Kind, and Midnight Sun. Anime fans will be delighted to hear that Skye Hoshi: Anime Girl and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom are SM exclusives!

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the young Imperator Furiosa in this prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, hitting theaters May 22nd, 2024.
There’s so much to look forward to movie-wise in the months ahead, and we haven’t even talked about Filipino productions such as Sunny, Under Parallel Skies, G! LU! (Go La Union), and Men Are From QC, Women are from Alabang.

A chilling excavation disrupts a peaceful village in the Korean horror Exhuma.
See you at your neighborhood SM Cinema, Director’s Club, or IMAX theater.

One year after the battles of Destiny, Kira Yamato returns in Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom to fight for lasting peace.
