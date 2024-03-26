There’s money to be made

Semana Santa, or the Holy Week observed by Catholics worldwide, is a time for religious reflection, but for some Filipinos, it’s also a period to earn extra income.

The week begins with Palm Sunday, commemorating Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. Enterprising Filipinos capitalize by selling palm fronds, often sourced from coconut trees. Prices can reach P50 each, dropping to P20 by afternoon services.

Boy Custodio, 19, from Novaliches, Quezon City, said he sold 80 palms last Sunday. He and his church youth group, which holds Sunday Masses at a local mall, received permission from the priest to sell palms as a fundraiser.

Proceeds are split between the group, the church, and the sellers. However, not everyone sees Semana Santa, also known as Mahal na Araw, solely through a commercial lens.

“Everything goes up, especially the price of fish,” said Mang Roberto Mallari, a barber near a mall.

The Catholic Church encourages meat abstinence during the week, leading to a spike in fish prices as seafood becomes the primary protein source, he explained.

However, the Semana Santa offers opportunities beyond palm frond sales. Some churches organize groups of men, typically church members, to dress as apostles and visit homes for prayers.

Letters are sent beforehand, requesting donations in return for the service. The donations are split between the church (usually 70-80 percent) and the participants.

Another tradition, Pabasa, involves holding a 24-hour chanting of the Passion narrative in private homes.

Hosts provide food and drinks for attendees throughout the marathon reading. While traditionally held from Holy Monday to Maundy Thursday, some barangay (village) officials have taken over the practice, conducting Pabasa in barangay halls, reportedly funded by soliciting donations from local government officials.

Semana Santa coincides with a long weekend, leading to a surge in beach tourism. Package deals for three-day stays are readily available online and at resorts.

Despite its commercial aspects, the Catholic Church emphasizes Semana Santa’s spiritual core. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has called it a “special time to experience God’s mercy.”

Manila Cardinal Jose Advincula, during his Palm Sunday homily, urged Catholics to “return to Jesus, cry out for repentance, and live a renewed life.”

“May this Holy Week be a transformative journey for us all,” he added, saying the Semana Santa remains a time for Filipinos to engage in penance, sacrifice, and confession, seeking forgiveness and mercy from God.