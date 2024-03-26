SC, DOJ, DILG launch 13th Justice Zone

The Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC), composed of the Supreme Court (SC), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), formally launched the 13th Justice Zone in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

Justice Zones are strategic and geographic locations focused on coordination among the SC, DOJ, DILG, and other JSCC partners for the speedy and efficient administration of justice within a local sphere.

Police operatives, prosecutors, mediators, public attorneys, judges, and prison staff are the key agents in a Justice Zone working and collaborating together toward an effective delivery of justice.

Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez, assisted by Assistant Secretaries Majken Anika S. Gran-Ong and Randolph A. Pascasio, represented the DOJ during the launch of the Justice Zone.

Meanwhile, SC Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo and DILG Undersecretary Lord Villanueva joined on behalf of their respective offices.

“The Department of Justice is honored to be part of this momentous occasion where we can stand in unity once again with our partners in the swift and efficient administration of justice. On behalf of the Department, I want to reiterate my commitment with you that we will be relentless and unwavering more than ever in our pursuit of justice,” said Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla.

“Justice is never attained by one man alone nor can be pursued single-handedly. Since time immemorial, justice has always been achieved by harmony, cooperation and collaboration of each sector of society,” Undersecretary Vasquez added.

The Justice Zone in Dagupan City is the 13th to be installed after Quezon City, Cebu City, Davao City, Angeles City, Bacolod City, Naga City, Calamba City , Balanga City, Baguio City, Zamboanga City, Tagaytay City and Puerto Princesa City.