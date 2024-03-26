SC allows Khan to speak on Ressa libel case

The Supreme Court (SC) has allowed UN Rights to Freedom of Opinion Special Rapporteur Irene Khan to act as an amicus curiae (friend or resource person of the court) in looking into the libel conviction appeal of Nobel awardee Maria Ressa.

In a resolution of the SC First Division dated 24 January but released only yesterday, Khan’s brief submitted through lawyer Rodel Taton had been duly received and noted by the SC.

The SC also allowed the filing of a brief by “way of special appearance” for Ressa by the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute through Atty. Maria Cristina Yambot.

Khan visited the Philippines early this year.

Ressa, the CEO of online news outfit Rappler, and former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr. were found guilty of cyber libel under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The Court of Appeals on 7 July 2022 upheld their conviction and their jail terms ranging from six months and one day to six years, eight months and 20 days.

With the CA’s denial of their motion for reconsideration, they elevated the case to the SC.

Khan expressed her “concerns” to the SC that Philippine laws do not adequately protect the right to freedom of expression of people under Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, of which the Philippines is a party.

Khan said the cybercrime law in the Philippines “limits the ability of journalists to expose, document and address issues of important public interest, thereby violating the right to receive and impart information.”