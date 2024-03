LATEST

Pets on Holy Week vacation

LOOK: One of the common concerns for pet owners on vacation is who will look after their pets. To alleviate her concerns and clear her mind, Allie Vasquez, 25, instead brings her pets, a cat and a hamster, with her on vacation to Iloilo for the Holy Week. Here, she is seen tending to her cat, Sky, a 1-year-old Himalayan Persian, while waiting to board the ferry at the North Port Passenger Terminal in Manila on Tuesday, 26 March 2024. | via KING RODRIGUEZ