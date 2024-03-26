PBBM lauds DHSUD’s ‘PLANADO’ Program

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development on Tuesday said that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has conveyed his “utmost support and appreciation” to DHSUD for its unwavering commitment to enhance land use planning and urban development through its recently launched PLANADO (Plan and Do) Program.

President Marcos Jr., in a message of support, touted PLANADO as a strategic response to the goal of establishing “organized and well-planned settlements” as envisioned under the Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance.

“As we harness the advantages brought by urbanization, we must also address the various challenges that go along with it. Thus, it is imperative for us to ensure that our land and resources are responsibly and sustainably managed so that we can safeguard our efforts in allocating spaces that foster economic growth, social well-being, and environmental harmony,” the President said.

The DHSUD, through its Environmental, Land Use and Urban Planning and Development Bureau (ELUPDB), launched the PLANADO Program in February in Cebu City. Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar branded the program as a huge push in the ongoing nationwide implementation of the President’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The program underscores the importance of coordinated planning among government entities, non-government organizations, and other stakeholders to build sustainable and inclusive Filipino communities.

"PLANADO" is an initiative to streamline and digitalize land use and urban planning and development processes, with the aim of fostering the creation of smart, green, resilient, and inclusive human settlements.

Anchored on the national housing and urban development strategic plan framework, the program intends to achieve two primary outcomes — to eliminate the backlog on Comprehensive Land Use Plans and Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plans by 2028 and promote urban development for the next generation (UrbaNext 2040).

“I call upon the entire citizenry to unite as we support this program and implement innovative strategies that will make our communities better, sustainable and more inclusive for all,” added Marcos Jr.

The ELUPDB will spearhead the nationwide implementation of the PLANADO Program, through DHSUD’s 16 Regional Offices in collaboration with various national government agencies, local government units and other relevant stakeholders.

“With high hopes and optimism, I look forward to us reaping the fruits of our coordinated efforts as envisioned in this program. Therefore, let us all take part in building resilient Bagong Pilipinas where every Filipino family is provided with respectable, comfortable, and safe living conditions that they rightfully deserve.”