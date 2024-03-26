Palace security cluster meets over SCS tension

The national security sector convened on Monday under the leadership of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin to discuss the recent incident in the South China Sea, Malacañang said.

In a Viber message to reporters, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the meeting came in the wake of the tense encounter between Philippine and Chinese vessels near Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal).

“The national security sector held a meeting today. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin presided over the meeting that tackled the latest incident in the West Philippine Sea and the ways moving forward,” Garafil said, without giving details.

National Security Council Assistant Director General and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya confirmed the meeting earlier in the day.

“Recommendations are still being finalized,” Malaya said in a separate Viber message to reporters.

During the weekend, the vessel Unaizah May 4 that was transporting supplies to Filipino troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre suffered significant damage, as reported by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, due to the bombardment with water cannons by two China Coast Guard vessels.

However, despite this setback, Philippine forces declared the rotation and resupply mission a success.