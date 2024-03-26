NIA conducts Harvest Festival in Guimba

GUIMBA, Nueva Ecija — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Upper Pampanga River Integrated Irrigation Systems (UPRIIS) Division V held the Harvest Festival for Dry Crop 2024 in Barangay Tampac I of this town on Monday.

According to NIA Administrator Engr. Eduardo Eddie G. Guillen, the festival was held at the NACATAMAACO Irrigators Association Inc. wherein they conducted farm-walks and crop-cutting activities, along with the rice harvesting as part of the program.

The official introduced Contract Farming of the NIA that aims to support farmers thru the distribution of hybrid and inbred seeds, farm machineries, and other equipment to help in the production of the agricultural products in the area.

The NIA administrator also shared programs and plans of the administration to provide the needs of the agricultural sector, which included the use of Alternate Wetting and Drying Technology, adjusting the Cropping Calendar, and providing projects such as solar-powered pump irrigation to supply water to farmlands.

The NIA expressed their gratitude to their partner agencies such as the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, Philippine Rice Research Institute and other government offices.

During the rice harvesting, overseer Cesar dela Cruz revealed that the recent result shows an estimated yield of 73.5 cavans (50 kg/cavan) from a 0.3-hectare area, with the harvesting still in progress.

The event was attended by representatives from the LGU of Guimba, Nueva Ecija, spearheaded by its Councilor Hon. Kenth Natividad and its Municipal Administrator Dr. Casimiro Galapon Jr., non-government organizations, UPRIIS officers and personnel and NIA-CO officials.

Together with a shared vision, NIA remains steadfast in their commitment to increase crop yields and reduce importation. This aligns with the goal of Bagong Pilipinas led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which emphasizes a dedicated focus on achieving rice self-sufficiency Philippines.