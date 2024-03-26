Man shot dead by 2 pals

A 25-year-old man was shot dead by two of his friends after they visited him early Tuesday morning at Baseco Compound in Manila.

The victim, who died instantly, was identified by the police as alias "Ronald," who stood at 5’7" tall and died due to a bullet wound in the back portion of his head.

In a follow-up operation, police from Manila Police District - Police Station 14 arrested suspects John Pascua, alias "John-John," 28 years old, residing in Parola, Binondo, Manila; and Ramon Sombe, alias "Kenette," 34 years old, residing in Baseco Compound, Port Area, Manila.

According to the report from the MPD, the incident occurred at 4:00 a.m. Some witnesses said they saw the victim and two suspects having a conversation while casually walking and upon reaching the said area Pascua was seen drawing a gun and shot the victim at close range.

After the shooting, the suspects fled but were later caught by police during a follow-up operation.

Police investigation continues to determine the motive of the crime, while the body of the victim has been brought to Body and Light Funeral Homes for autopsy and safekeeping.