La Niña possible to occur in June — DOST

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) revealed on Tuesday that there is an increasing possibility of La Niña occurring in June.

''As mentioned, the El Niño in the tropical Pacific continues to weaken but the impacts like hotter and drier conditions will continue,” DOST Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum said.

“Although El Niño will transition to neutral by April, May, and June 2024 seasons, there is also the increasing probability of La Niña at 62 percent in June, July, and August seasons," he added.

Solidum said that historically, pre-developing La Niña has been characterized by below-normal rainfall.

“Therefore, the possibility of a slight delay of the onset of the rainy season is likely and its effect will combine with the effects of the ongoing El Niño,” said the DOST chief.

Last week, PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Analiza Solis said that La Niña is still pre-developing and is 'somewhat weak.'

“We see an increasing probability, more than 60 percent,” she continued, adding that based on the bureau’s El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) Alert System, it still falls under La Niña Watch and does not yet fall under La Niña Alert.

“When PAGASA releases the La Niña Alert, that means it is at a level of more than 70 percent, meaning there is already a guarantee that in the next two to three months, La Niña will arrive," Solis explained.

Four stages are being classified under the PAGASA ENSO alert and warning system: La Niña watch, La Niña alert, La Niña advisory, and La Niña final advisory.

The La Niña watch alert was issued on 7 March 2024.

Meanwhile, Task Force El Niño spokesperson Asec. Joel Villarama said that the coordination body under Executive Order No. 53 is also responsible for overseeing possible risks posed by La Niña, along with El Niño, and monitoring the implementation of short and long-term solutions and programs as necessary.