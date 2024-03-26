Jellyfish sting claims young Palawan girl

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A 10-year-old girl died Monday in Barangay Poblacion, Araceli, after being stung by a jellyfish while swimming near her home.

The young victim suffered from anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, triggered by the encounter.

Reports indicate that the girl was swimming in the sea with friends when the incident occurred.

Dr. Teresito Pusayen, a medical professional from Araceli, said that the child was transported to the rural health clinic at approximately 11 a.m. on 24 March, exhibiting distressing symptoms such as the emergence of bubbles from her mouth and nose.

“She was brought in by bystanders, as well as family members who witnessed the incident. The child was unconscious, with bubbles coming out of her mouth and nose. I observed her dilated pupils and lack of reaction to light,” he said.

Despite immediate medical attention, including first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and medication, efforts to save the child’s life were unsuccessful.

Dr. Pusayen noted the presence of jellyfish sting marks on the girl’s hands, confirming the cause of death as anaphylactic shock due to a severe allergic reaction.

“But we still tried to revive her. We administered medication, performed CPR to revive her, but unfortunately, we were unable to,” Dr. Pusayen said.

After the tragic event, authorities are urging parents to closely supervise their children during water activities to prevent similar incidents.

They are collaborating with barangay officials, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and other relevant agencies to implement preventive measures and ensure the safety of residents in the future.

Some jellyfish species possess venomous tentacles equipped with specialized stinging cells called nematocysts. When these tentacles come into contact with human skin, they release venom, which can lead to severe allergic reactions in some individuals.

In extreme cases, this allergic reaction can result in anaphylaxis, a life-threatening condition characterized by a rapid and severe allergic response that affects the entire body.