Holy Week need not be a public penitencia (1)

As Holy Week starts, an array of collaborative projects have been meticulously organized and implemented by the private sector, in close partnership with various government entities, to ensure that people would not feel they are carrying a collective cross as in the penitencia or Way of the Cross.

The primary goal of the joint efforts is to ensure the smooth movement and seamless experience of travelers and pilgrims during this significant religious period, which attracts an influx of domestic and international visitors.

Special PUV routes open

Annually, the Lenten season is not just a time to reflect but also a chance to take a much-needed break from school and work. Thus, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), approved special permits for 1,021 public utility vehicles (PUVs), to ensure smooth travel for vacationers.

The LTFRB will be issuing special permits to select PUVs operating nationwide until 14 April, in recognition of the need for ample and hassle-free travel options during the Holy Week exodus.

“The LTFRB issues special permits during special occasions, including Holy Week, to maximize the operations of PUVs as the influx of passengers traveling to their home provinces is expected to increase before, during, and after the Holy Week,” LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said.

Meanwhile, Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) said it will temporarily suspend LRT-1 service from 27 March or Holy Wednesday to 31 March or Easter Sunday to give way for annual preventive maintenance activities.

“The first day of the no-operations period will be dedicated to the train movement simulation from LRT-1 Cavite Extension stations to the existing LRT-1 Gil Puyat Station. For the remaining days, our engineering team will conduct the essential maintenance activities to allow us to improve capacity and performance across the line, enabling us to serve our LRT-1 passengers with a better, more reliable transport system,” LRMC chief operating officer Rolando J. Paulino III said.

Normal LRT-1 operations will resume on 1 April at its usual start time of 4:30 a.m.

Smoother expressway travel

Travelers planning to use the expressways can anticipate a safe and secure journey, as toll road operators have established emergency response teams.

Metro Pacific Tollways South, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., said it expects an 8 to 10 percent increase in vehicle traffic on its toll road, including the Cavite-Laguna Expressway and Manila-Cavite Expressway, as well as its C5 Link segment.

The company has reactivated its “Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko” motorist assistance program on top of deploying additional manpower for traffic management, toll collection, standby emergency medical services and incident response teams.

“Utilizing Easytrip RFID at MPTC toll plazas significantly reduces travel time compared to waiting in long cash lanes. Motorists were also encouraged to download the MPT DriveHub app to efficiently manage their Easytrip RFID accounts and receive real-time traffic updates across various MPTC toll roads,” MPT South president and general manager Raul L. Ignacio said.

For its part, NLEX Corp. said it will be on full alert to manage the anticipated 10-percent increase in traffic volume during Holy Week.

“We are encouraging motorists to plan their trips well and travel during non-peak times to avoid possible delays caused by the influx of travelers,” said J. Luigi L. Bautista, NLEX Corporation president and general manager.

( To be continued)