'Healthy' Teves fears return to Phl due to safety concerns

Expelled Negros Oriental Congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. is healthy but afraid to return to the Philippines because of safety concerns.

This was according to National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Medardo de Lemos who said Teves, who is currently detained in Timor-Leste.

“Cong. Teves is very healthy. I think he’s working out. He’s fit, very healthy,” de Lemos said, adding, “We talked to him, he even has a picture of himself volunteering, smiling.”

But the NBI chief said he was told by Teves, "I'm afraid to return to the Philippines."

But De Lemos assured the former solon that they were committed to his safety saying, “Sir, that was our commitment to President Horta and the agency’s commitment, our commitment to you that nothing bad will happen to you when you return to the Philippines.”

The NBI chief has earlier detailed the challenges faced during their mission to Timor-Leste to secure Teves’s return.

On the other hand, the camp of Teves on Tuesday defended its possible move to bring his case before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), saying they are allowed to do so under international law.

“Our country is a signatory of the UN Declaration of Human Rights and under international law… an individual as opposed to the state is also a subject of international law,” said Atty. Ferdinand Topacio.

Asked if the UN can compel the Philippine government to take a particular action, Topacio said the UN is “persuasive.”

Topacio said since the country is a member-state, they can exert moral suasion and diplomatic pressure but said what is important is that they will show that there has been a violation of human rights.

In reaction to the possible filing, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said it did not “recognize or acknowledge any camp that refuses to go through our own justice system.”

Justice Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Atty. Mico Clavano said, “the brutal crimes happened here in the Philippines. The families of the victims are here in the Philippines. So, we want justice to be served here in the Philippines.”

Teves was arrested in Dili, Timor Leste last week while playing golf based on the INTERPOL red notice issued against him in February in connection with the slay of the former Governor of Negros Oriental Roel Degamo.