Go urges Holy Week safety measures

Recognizing the tradition of many Filipinos traveling to their provinces in anticipation of the upcoming Holy Week, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has advised travelers to take safety precautions as he urged Filipinos to embody the virtues of love, compassion, and understanding in their observances.

The Manila International Airport Authority is bracing for a significant increase in passenger volume, expecting over one million travelers during the week.

Furthermore, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange has reported an uptick in passengers, with up to 1.7 million people projected to travel through the terminal during the break.

As the chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also urged everyone to stay safe and appealed to the public to continue voluntarily wearing masks to protect their health from viruses such as the reported pertussis outbreak in some areas.

Meanwhile, in an ambush interview after aiding displaced workers in Ilog, Negros Occidental on Saturday, 23 March, Go reflected on the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ, reminding everyone of the importance of prayer and the significance of the Lenten season as a time to demonstrate service to fellowmen as an act of service to God.

Highlighting the dual nature of service as both a dedication to the people and to the divine, he emphasized the Lenten period as an opportunity to return to the Lord the sacrifices He made through our own sacrifices in serving our kababayans.