Go calls for collective vigilance vs pertussis

As the country grapples with the resurgence of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has called for increased vigilance, government intervention, and community cooperation to stem the disease’s spread and prevent fatalities.

Notable outbreaks have been declared in Quezon City, with Pasig also reporting an alarming increase in cases.

The outbreak in Quezon City, with 23 confirmed cases and several infant deaths, along with Pasig’s 17 reported cases, has prompted local governments to initiate necessary public health responses. These include mapping out vaccination efforts and assuring the public of the availability of vaccines and post-exposure prophylaxis.

Recorded cases of pertussis or whooping cough in almost 10 regions in the country increased to a total of 453, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

In a televised interview, DoH Undersecretary Eric Tayag said the Department also recorded 35 deaths from pertussis. There were only 23 cases a year ago during the same period.

Tayag attributed this to low immunization, only at 72 percent.

Meanwhile, before the month concludes, Iloilo City’s disaster risk reduction and management council intends to declare an outbreak of pertussis within the districts of Molo and Jaro.

The disease, caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacterium, spreads via respiratory droplets and may result in serious health issues, such as pneumonia, seizures, brain damage, and potentially fatal outcomes.

Infectious diseases expert and president of the Philippine College of Physicians, Dr. Rontgene Solante, echoed the urgency of addressing the outbreak. He advised vulnerable groups, especially children and the elderly, to wear masks and get vaccinated against pertussis. Solante also warned of the potential for the outbreak to spread further, particularly in densely populated areas like Metro Manila.

With this, Go has reiterated his appeal for Filipinos to voluntarily wear masks especially in public places.