Fitting them into Lent

Dear Editor,

As Holy Week approaches, it is important to address some of the myths and misconceptions surrounding this significant time in the Christian calendar. Holy Week is a time for reflection, prayer, and remembrance of the events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection. However, many myths perpetuated over the years can distort the true meaning of this sacred time.

One common myth is that Holy Week is only for devout Christians. In reality, Holy Week is a time for all individuals, regardless of their religious beliefs, to reflect on the themes of sacrifice, redemption, and forgiveness. It is a time to contemplate the universal message of love and compassion that Jesus preached during his time on Earth.

While the Christian tradition of Easter eggs may have evolved from these pagan customs, the egg’s symbolism has been adapted to represent Jesus’ resurrection. The egg, like the tomb from which Jesus emerged, is seen as a symbol of new life and hope.

Remember the true significance of Easter and not get caught up in the commercialized version of the holiday. Understanding where these traditions come from can help us see how they fit into the religious observance of Holy Week.

Let’s not forget about Good Friday. It’s not a day of bad luck but rather a time for reflection and gratitude as we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

The stories of betrayal and redemption that we hear about during Holy Week, like the one about Judas Iscariot, offer some important lessons that are key to the Christian faith. It deserves looking at them with a critical eye and an open heart to really get what they’re all about.

It is important to dispel these myths and remind ourselves of the true meaning of Holy Week. It is a time to come together as a community, support one another, and reflect on Jesus’ teachings. Let us embrace the spirit of Holy Week with open hearts and minds and allow it to inspire us to live lives of love, compassion and forgiveness.

Lolit Raben

lolitrab@gmail.com