Finances managed via digital platform

Ayala-backed financial super app GCash is ushering in a better cash-in experience for the local freelancer and e-commerce entrepreneurs community through a seamless platform to effectively manage their finances.

GCash announced on Tuesday a partnership with PayPal, a global online payment processor, to introduce an upgraded “PayPal Cash-In” feature in its mobile app, set to launch before the end of the month.

Smoother deals

By partnering with GCash, users can effortlessly connect their PayPal accounts, making financial transactions smoother and more secure. Upon making their first cash-in, users are entitled to a P500,000 wallet limit, a streamlined cash-in process, and enhanced security measures.

“We at GCash recognize the vital role of PayPal among remote Filipino workers, freelancers and digital nomads. GCash will continue to be the best way to convert your funds from PayPal seamlessly,” said G-Xchange president and CEO Ren-Ren Reyes.

GCash’s dedication to offering the most accessible and user-friendly financial services was underlined by the launch. This crucial role in assisting the Filipino workforce highlights the company’s commitment.

GCash’s mobile wallet operations are handled by G-Xchange Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt, the first and only duacorn in the Philippines which is a part of the digital solutions platform, Globe Group.