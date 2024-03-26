DPWH driver dies at Bukidnon zigzag road mishap

MANOLO FORTICH, Bukidnon — A 65-year-old driver of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was killed when he lost control of the pickup he was driving that plunged into a fish pond after colliding with a motorcycle while negotiating the Mangiman zigzag road this town Sunday afternoon.

Police corporal Benjie Bentic, Manolo Fortich station traffic investigator, identified the victim as Jovin Rotillo, 65 years old, a driver of DPWH Malaybalay district office and a resident of Looc, Villanueva, Misamis Oriental. He was declared dead on arrival in the hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 19-year-old Jerson Salilnghon.

Initial investigation showed that the victim and the driver of the motorcycle were traveling in opposite directions negotiating the Mangima zigzag road.

Upon reaching a curve, the two vehicles collided head on causing the pick to swerve in a ravine and plunge into a fish pond near the Mangima river below the road.

Rescue workers swam into the fishpond and extracted the driver from the submerged vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was unhurt and is now under police custody for investigation.