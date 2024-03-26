DoE to tighten LPG Regulation Act enforcement

Recognizing the need to uphold the highest quality and safety standards across the power industry, the Department of Energy (DoE), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) will strictly enforce the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Regulation Act (LIRA).

The two government agencies, led by Energy Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla and chief P/Gen. Benjamin C. Acorda, signed a memorandum of agreement to protect the interests and general welfare of the public.

“The government acknowledges the urgent need to ensure that all activities involving the commerce of LPG meet the highest quality and safety standards,” Lotilla said.

“Hence, strict monitoring and enforcement is paramount to mitigate risks associated with LPG operations and promote responsible and sustainable practices within the industry,” he added.

The memorandum of Agreement facilitates collaboration and consultation between the DoE and the PNP in enforcing the Oplan LIRA.

Specifically, the PNP, through its Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, will assist the DoE in conducting inspections of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, or LPG, facilities. These facilities include retailers, refillers and motor vehicles involved in the transportation of LPG in bulk or LPG cylinders and cartridges.

The PNP will also investigate potential criminal violations under the LIRA. This can be initiated upon receiving a report or on their initiative. Their investigations include conducting surveillance, entrapment, filing search warrant applications, and initiating criminal actions against violators.

The passage of LIRA has prompted the government to shift focus on consumer welfare and protection, where the DoE has prioritized quality, health, safety, and environmental standards.

As of the end of 2023, around 15,000 business establishments in the trade of LPG nationwide were issued by the DoE with a license to operate.

The Department continues to accept and process applications for the issuance of permits to qualified LPG participants to stop the proliferation of illegal establishments and prevent irregular, deceitful and anomalous trade practices.