DILG to deploy Revitalized Pulis Sa Barangay in drug-affected villages

Department Interior and Local Goverment Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. on Tuesday said they will deploy the Philippine National Police's Revitalized Pulis Sa Barangay (R-PSB) to drug-affected barangays (villages) to combat the menace of illegal drugs.

In a town-hall meeting, entitled “Diyalogo Kontra Ilegal Na Droga” that is part of the Buha’y Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan Program, on 25 March, held at Hinirang Hall, of the NCRPO, in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City, Abalos instructed the NCRPO to identify barangays in the metropolis that is included in the list of Drug Affected Barangays for R-PSB deployment. He also encouraged everyone to approach the drug problem in the lens of a whole of government approach.

The activity was first of its kind displaying the strong collaboration among LGUs, NGAs, NGOs and stakeholders towards achieving drug resilient and free communities. While the attendance of the BIDA partners from the grassroots particularly the Barangay Anti-drug Abuse Council and Barangay Institutions exemplifies the inclusive and consultative approach of the program towards a more responsive strategy against illegal drugs.

In his keynote message, Abalos discussed the root-based approach of government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign and the significant roles of all agencies that make up the BIDA Program. He also highlighted the two important developments in its campaign:

First, is the aftercare of drug offenders once they are released from prison they will be enrolled to the TUPAD program or DSWD livelihood programs. This would address the 1/3 of the total number of prisoners that becomes repeat offenders.

Secondly, the implementation of Revitalized Pulis Sa Barangay of the PNP that is effective in community-based policing, strengthening barangay based institutions and capacitating local special organizations.

Matters raised by different BIDA partners that they have encountered include: reduction of bail for indigent offenders that may be prone to abuse; abuse in the use of plea bargaining by drug offenders; capacitation of Civil Security Organizations to help in the drug clearing efforts; process of delisting of personalities in the Drugs Watchlist that impedes the drug clearing in the Barangay; and presence of insulating witnesses in seizure of illegal drug contrabands incidental to a valid arrest and failure to comply with the conditions of the plea bargaining agreement, such as the CBDRP (Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program).

PNP Directorate for Community Relations chief P/Maj.Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo, on the other hand, presented the concept of the Revitalized Pulis Sa Barangay and its accomplishments in various Barangays in NCRPO particularly in Brgy. Putatan, Muntinlupa City, where there was a 67 percent reduction in crime incidence or from 37 to 12 incidence before and during the R-PSB deployment.

High level officials from different agencies and organizations including barangay-based leaders joined Abalos in the dialogue.

The DILG Secretary said he will soon call for the second round, inviting more representations from various sectors to enrich the conversation and develop a more responsive strategy against illegal drugs with the success of the first multi-sectoral town-hall meeting.