DBM allocates P1.13-B for restoration of heritage schools

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released more than P1 billion for the conservation and restoration efforts of heritage school buildings nationwide.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman approved the release of P1.134 billion to the Department of Education (DepEd) for the preservation and renovation of Gabaldon School Buildings and other historically significant school structures.

The Budget Chief issued a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) last 1 March 2024, which will benefit 654 classrooms in 83 sites nationwide.

Pangandaman explained that preserving heritage buildings nationwide signifies the potential for advancement in the country.

“Let us restore and preserve the dignified spaces of our Gabaldon School Buildings and other heritage structures. Whether nestled in bustling cities or remote provinces, these historic edifices hold the promise of progress,” Pangandaman said.

"Together, we forge a path toward a renewed Philippines, leaving no one behind as espoused by President Bongbong Marcos' vision of a Bagong Pilipinas,” Pangandaman added.

Gabaldon Buildings are the country's "heritage school buildings," originally built during the colonial era of the United States.

There are 2,045 Gabaldon School Houses nationwide.

The design of Gabaldon School Buildings is influenced by traditional Filipino architectural styles, particularly the "bahay kubo" and "bahay na bato" designs.

The funds allocated through SARO will encompass the preservation and restoration of heritage school buildings in various regions across the Philippines, including the Cordillera Administrative Region, CARAGA, National Capital Region (NCR), Regions I to XII.

As outlined in Special Provision No. 21 of the Fiscal Year 2024 General Appropriations Act and in compliance with Republic Act No. 11194 and its implementing rules and regulations, it is mandated that heritage school buildings, including Gabaldon structures, be maintained and rehabilitated as part of the nation's cultural conservation endeavors.

The restoration process, as DBM said, involves site enhancements such as leveling and grading of school grounds, prioritizing building safety and structural integrity, and the removal of obstacles and hazardous structures surrounding Gabaldon buildings.

Furthermore, both the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are tasked with ensuring that the aforementioned schools undergo full restoration rather than mere renovation or rehabilitation.