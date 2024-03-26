Coding scheme 'suspended' for Holy Week — MMDA

The number coding scheme being implemented by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will be suspended earlier than scheduled this Holy Week.

This was announced by MMDA yesterday saying instead of Maundy Thursday, 28 March, number coding will be suspended starting Holy Wednesday, 27 March, and will last until Good Friday, 29 March.

MMDA General Manager Procopio Lipana said there is no number coding on Saturdays and Sundays.

Lipana said that, for the information of motorists, number coding will be suspended starting Wednesday.

Known as the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) scheme, it bars vehicles on EDSA and other thoroughfares in the National Capital Region one day a week during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., depending on the last number of their license plate.

Under the scheme, vehicles with license plates ending in 1 and 2 must obey the prohibition on Monday; vehicles with license plates ending in 3 and 4 on Tuesday; 5 and 6 on Wednesday; 7 and 8 on Thursday; and 9 and 0 on Friday.