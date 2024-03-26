BuCor chief lauds CATC graduates

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. handed over certificates of completion to its 37 personnel who graduated yesterday after completing the Correctional Administration and Treatment Course (CATC).

The simple graduation ceremony was held at the Social Hall of the Administrative Building of the New Bilibid Prison compound in Muntinlupa City.

Catapang, who served as the guest of honor and speaker, commended the graduates and told them that the bureau needs them to help keep up with the increasing numbers of persons deprived of liberty under its care and help with their treatment and rehabilitation.

Catapang also said they will continue to provide training like this to upskill their personnel to keep abreast with the changing times and face the challenges ahead.

The CATC is a course that prepares individuals to plan and manage institutional facilities and programs for housing and rehabilitating PDLs.

This course was undertaken from 4 to 26 March at the Corrections National Training Institute by BuCor's non-uniformed personnel.

Theories of Criminal Behavior and Justifications for Punishment, Correctional Philosophy and Processes, Correctional Treatment Methodology, Management of Correctional Staff, Health Care Policy and Programmatic Requirements for Managing Incarcerated Populations with Special Health Needs, Fiscal Management Responsibilities of the Correctional Health Care Administrator and Effective Oversight of a Correctional Health Care Program, including quality improvement strategies, infection prevention and control efforts, and risk management mitigation were the highlights of the course.

The course also highlights the treatment of offenders, with the goals of corrections.