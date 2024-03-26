Bongbong back onsite — PCO

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to return to onsite work today, having completely recovered from flu-like symptoms, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Monday.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has also recovered, their attending physician said, according to PCO.

“The President and the First Lady have completely recovered from their flu-like symptoms and are now in excellent health,” the PCO announced on Facebook.

“Their attending physician has confirmed that they are free from all symptoms, enabling them to promptly return to their regular duties, effective immediately,” the PCO added.

While the President had participated in meetings on Monday, he is expected to fully resume his public duties starting today.

Media advisories had been issued for an upcoming sectoral meeting, as well as for anticipated visitors from the United States and India.

President Marcos is also set to attend the change of command ceremony and retirement honors for Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. on Wednesday. Acorda’s successor has yet to be named.

The First Couple had “developed flu-like symptoms” due to their “full schedule these last few days,” the PCO said last Wednesday.

The President was compelled to call off numerous scheduled commitments last week after his back-to-back trips to Australia, Germany, and Czech Republic earlier this month.

Marcos had experienced bouts of illness following foreign trips before. He said he was feeling under the weather following his visit to the US in November 2023 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.