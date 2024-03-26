BOC seized P20.4-M shabu at NAIA

The Bureau of Customs Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport seized P20.4 million worth of shabu from a parcel in Pasay City.

The said parcel was shipped from Vancouver, Canada by Juan Angel and it was consigned to the alias Joseph Acogidio from Quezon City.

Alias "Joseph" was arrested by the authorities on Monday after attempting to claim the parcel at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City.

The parcel contained three transparent plastic pouches containing approximately 3,000 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P20.4 million.

The suspect is now facing a charge of violation of Article II of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Alias Joseph and the seized illegal drugs were immediately turned over to the NAIA PDEA-IADITG for inquest proceedings and proper disposal of the illegal drugs.