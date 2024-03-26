Bautista assures 'no flight disruption' during Holy Week

DOTr Chief Secretary Jaime Bautista and CAAP Director General Capt. Manuel Tamayo inspected the CAAP Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance/Aviation Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) on Tuesday, 26 March, in preparation for the influx of aviation travelers during Holy Week.

Secretary Bautista made sure that every system in the CNS/ATM was working during the inspection in accordance with the execution of Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2024, which started on 24 March and runs through 31 March.

Moreover, the Transport Chief has also assured that sufficient contingencies are in place to mitigate any potential flight disruptions amid the surge of passengers during Holy Week, which is expected to begin on Holy Wednesday.

Secretary Bautista gave a positive assessment during his inspection of CAAP CNS/ATM, stating, “We have to ensure that all equipment is operational, all personnel are present, and we can attend to any issues we may face during Holy Week. With that, we see that CAAP is ready, and we thank you for preparing for this Lenten season.”

The CNS/ATM is staffed by three sets of workers who work nonstop around the clock to provide accurate locations for safe takeoffs, landings, and air traffic control. In order to fulfill the Transportation Chief's objective of providing public transportation that is safe, economical, and accessible to Filipinos, CAAP Director General Capt. Manuel Tamayo has imposed a "no leave policy" on vital operational staff.