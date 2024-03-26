AI enhances judicial processes, promotes efficiency

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has acknowledged the role of technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), as tools to supplement human efforts rather than supplant them.

The CJ explained that contrary to concerns, these advancements are intended to improve judicial processes, fostering greater efficiency and effectiveness in the administration of justice.

The remarks were made by Gesmundo during a flag-raising ceremony held at the Hall of Justice in Dagupan City yesterday.

Joining the said event with Gesmundo were Department of Justice Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez, Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Lord A. Villanueva, and Court Administrator Raul B. Villanueva.

Previously, Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario Lopez said that AI is incapable of making lawyers obsolete due to its lack of heart, compassion and conscience.

Lopez said AI should be viewed as a tool for human utilization rather than a replacement for humans, especially in the legal profession.

The SC justice argued that AI lacks a profound understanding of abstract concepts like justice, equity, compassion and good conscience.

He said unlike judges, AI cannot apply judicial temperament, open-mindedness, integrity, and independence when deciding cases.

The AI also lacks the ability of lawyers to think creatively, find innovative approaches, advocate for fairness, and denounce injustice with courage and perseverance.