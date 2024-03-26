Aboitiz deal seen boosting water infra

Aboitiz Construction recently secured a new maintenance project for Apo Agua that further contributed to water infrastructure development after the inauguration of the bulk water supply project of the Davao City Water District and its partner Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc. (Apo Agua).

Aboitiz Construction and Apo Agua signed a contract last month in Davao City.

Scheduled for completion within three years, Aboitiz Construction will oversee maintenance activities for Apo Agua’s water treatment plant, which has a treatment capacity of 300 million liters daily. These activities will encompass comprehensive services aimed at ensuring uninterrupted water supply, optimizing operations, and strategically mitigating risks.

Last year, Aboitiz Construction secured its first project contract with Apo Agua. It involved preventive maintenance for 45 kilometers of a treated water pipeline network and eight off-take points, including yard piping, valves, and appurtenances.

Water to energy system

Apo Agua’s Water Treatment Plant treats water for power and supplies it to DCWD reservoirs, showcasing a water-energy nexus.

These services will bolster Davao City’s water infrastructure, meeting the increasing demands of its residents and ensuring the storage of 300 million liters of safe and sustainable water daily.

“It is with great honor to partner again with Apo Agua as they pursue delivering safe and sustainable water to communities. This endeavor underscores our commitment to building for businesses to prosper and communities to thrive,” said Aboitiz Construction’s vice president for Operations Maintenance Alex Garciano.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership between Aboitiz Construction and Apo Agua. This collaboration epitomizes the synergy within the Aboitiz Group, showcasing our shared commitment to sustainable water management solutions for the communities we serve,” said Apo Agua head of Water Business Eduardo Aboitiz.

Demonstrating its versatility and expertise in the industrial maintenance sector, Aboitiz Construction completed several maintenance projects last year. The firm finished the waterproofing works for Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 1 and completed the repair of the sootblower lance tube for GN Power Dinginin in Mariveles, Bataan. The firm also secured a new five-year contract to perform shutdown works for Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation in Claver, Surigao del Norte, as well as a three-year scaffolding contract with Aboitiz Power Corporation’s Therma Visayas Inc. and Therma South Inc.