Año urges rebels to apply for amnesty program

National Security adviser Eduardo Año on Tuesday urged the rebel groups in the country, particularly the remaining members of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People’s Army - National Democratic Front of the Philippines, to avail of the government’s amnesty grant.

“The National Security Council extends its sincere invitation to all rebels to consider the path of peace and reconciliation by availing of the amnesty program,” said Año in a statement.

Año said the National Amnesty Commission has already started accepting amnesty applications from those former rebels since the Congress concurred with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s amnesty proclamations.

“This is a significant development and a game changer in ending the more than 50-year communist armed conflict in the country,” he said.

Año stressed the amnesty program will open doors of opportunities for all former combatants, especially those lured in the communist revolution, to renew their lives and reintegrate themselves into mainstream society.

He said rebels would be able to live peacefully with their families if they choose to avail of the government’s offer.

“We encourage all the remaining active members of the armed rebel groups to seize and embrace this chance for reconciliation and renewal of hope as we all work together towards lasting peace and development,” Año said.

Based on the NSC records, thousands of former NPA and Militia ng Bayan members surrendered in 2023 as the past government started the rebel integration program.

“The NPA has already been strategically defeated because there are no more active guerrilla fronts anywhere in the country and only 11 weakened guerrilla fronts remain,” said Año.

Efforts on track

The government forces are currently monitoring five of the 11 weekend NPA guerrilla fronts in Luzon, and three in Visayas and Mindanao, respectively.

Año reported that the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) is on track in efforts to dismantle all remaining weakened before this year ends.

The government just recently declared the regions of Ilocos, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Davao as the latest insurgency-free areas.

“With the imminent collapse of the Communist movement, now is the time for them to lay down their arms and rejoin mainstream society,” Año pointed out.

“Choosing to apply for amnesty by laying down arms and returning to the fold of the law is in itself an act of courage that stands to benefit not only former rebels individually, but also contributes to the healing, progress, and stability of our country,” he added.