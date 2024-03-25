US says to warn Israel on Rafah 'mistake' despite delegation canceling

The United States said Monday it will find ways to warn Israel against an attack on Rafah, after a delegation to discuss US concerns was scrapped to protest a UN ceasefire resolution.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will likely discuss Rafah with visiting Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and "I am sure we will find other ways to make our concerns known," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"We believe this type of full-scale invasion would be a mistake, not just because of the civilian harm that it would cost which would be immense," Miller said.

He added there are currently around 1.4 million people in Rafah and Israel has not presented a coherent evacuation plan.

But on top of that, Miller said, "This type of invasion would weaken Israel's security and would make Israel less safe, not more safe. It would undermine its standing in the world."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to send a delegation to Washington to discuss US concerns about Rafah.

He announced Monday that he was scrapping it after the United States abstained on a UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan.