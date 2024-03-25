LATEST

Stronghold Insurance celebrates 64th anniversary in Hong Kong, with golf tournament in Dongguan

Over 100 officers, managers, and staff of Stronghold Insurance in Disneyland Hong Kong to celebrate its 64th Anniversary.
Stronghold Insurance celebrated its 64th Anniversary in Hong Kong, and held its Stronghold Golf Cup in Mission Hills Resort Dongguan, China, the largest golf resort in the world.

Over 30 golfers from the SSMB Insurance Group, consisting of executives from Stronghold Insurance, Sterling Insurance, Milestone Guaranty, and Bethel General Insurance, as well as their top producers, played in two championship courses in Mission Hills Dongguan — the Annika Sorenstam Course and the Rose Poulter Course.

The SSMB golfers branded personalized bags featuring the logos of the SSMB Insurance group of companies and Gold Plan Insurance Agency, one of the group's top producers.
