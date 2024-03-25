Scuttlebutt

Silent brewing

A recent blindsiding incident has left reporters in confusion and disarray. The unexpected turn of events occurred last week, catching members of a media group off guard on consecutive days. The incident unfolded during significant events, including an economic forum where the Chief Executive delivered a speech at the Palace instead of the expected venue at the DoF office, leaving journalists needing clarification. It continued at another meeting and a foreign television interview.

To smooth things over following the fallout, the parties involved extended an olive branch by treating the affected reporters to a meal. Despite the gesture, whispers and speculations continue circulating about the motives behind the blindsiding incident.

The media group officers prepare to address the issue quietly brewing behind the scenes through a letter sent to the department head expressing concerns over the lack of communication regarding the schedule.

They argue that while exclusivity may be respected, a simple heads-up would suffice for proper preparation.

Comparisons have been drawn to the standard operating procedures of other government communication teams where explicit coordination about interviews and airing schedules is considered routine. As tensions simmer beneath the surface, all eyes are on how the concerned department will respond to the impending letter.

Toast to the fearless

Which fearless media outlet is stirring up waves with their exposé on the shady dealings in a luxurious enclave in Nasugbu, Batangas? Its riveting investigative reports have unveiled a tangled web of questionable transactions, leaving the community buzzing with intrigue. It received a pat on the back for spotlighting the murky dealings.

A prominent entrepreneur raised a toast to the Daily Tribune’s unsung heroes of journalism, who have delved into the depths of complex land issues, empowering the public with knowledge that demands attention and action.