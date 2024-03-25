Sarangani cops uproot ‘weed’

General Santos City — Operatives from the Malungon Police Station in Malungon town, Sarangani Province successfully uprooted millions of pesos worth of illegally planted marijuana over the weekend.

The Malungon Information Office disclosed that anti-drug operations were conducted at the boundaries of the hinterlands of Kiblawan Davao del Sur and Malungon Sarangani Province were part of the intesified drug clearing operation by the Philippine National Police.

Malungon PNP chief Lt. Colonel Jovenson Bayona disclosed that they knew about the existence of the said plantation through concerned residents in the area.

The PNP burned at least P2.3 million of marijuana trees and leaves.

Meantime, Malungon Mayor Maria Theresa Constantino lauded the efforts of the police and vowed that they will be relentless in totally eradicating the drug problem of the municipality.

She also stressed the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies that made the operation a success.