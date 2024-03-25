PBBM all set to return to on-site work — PCO

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to return to onsite work tomorrow, Tuesday, following his complete recovery from flu-like symptoms, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Monday.

The decision to resume onsite work comes after the President and the First Lady have fully recovered from their ailments, as confirmed by their attending physician.

In a statement posted on social media, the PCO assured the public of the President's excellent health status.

"The President and the First Lady have completely recovered from their flu-like symptoms and are now in excellent health," the PCO announced on Facebook.

"Their attending physician has confirmed that they are free from all symptoms, enabling them to promptly return to their regular duties, effective immediately," PCO added.

While the President has been participating in meetings on Monday, he is expected to fully resume his public duties starting tomorrow.

In light of the President's recovery, media advisories have been issued for the upcoming sectoral meeting, as well as for the anticipated visit of visitors from the United States and India.

Marcos is also set to attend the change of command ceremony and retirement honors for Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. on Wednesday.

When asked if these developments could be mentioned to report President Marcos' return to onsite work tomorrow, the PCO told the Palace in a Viber message, "Yes."

Last Wednesday, Malacañang said the First Couple had “developed flu-like symptoms" due to their "full schedule these last few days."

The President was compelled to call off numerous scheduled commitments last week after his back-to-back trips to Australia, Germany, and the Czech Republic earlier this month.

Marcos Jr. has already experienced bouts of illness following foreign trips before.

He said he was feeling under the weather following his visit to the US in November 2023 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.