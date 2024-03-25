One Meralco Foundation empowers residents of coastal community in Quezon with clean water access

A 5-kilowatt AC inverter solar photovoltaic (PV) system powers two 1-horsepower water pumps that reliably run at least six hours a day to meet the daily needs of more than 300 households.

Resident Ma. Asuncion Fedelino usually fills and carries pails of water from a deep well some 100 meters from her home for bathing, washing dishes and clothes, and watering her plants. She would go back and forth at least twice, taking her around 30 minutes for the entire trip for a day’s worth of water supply for her household.

“My husband and sons are usually away from home, so I’m the only one who can fetch water from the well. It’s free, but sometimes the water can be murky and we have to go down the well to brush it clean. Now that our water facility is up and running and is powered by solar energy, we don’t have to worry anymore about clean and free water every day,” the 47-year-old shared.

Glicerio Ricaña, who has lived in Sitio Central for more than 60 years, is grateful that he and his wife have lived to witness this innovation arrive in their neighborhood. Instead of taking turns with other residents who manually use the water hand pump (poso) outside their home, they can now have a water line installed inside their house.

“Through Water Access Electrification which started in 2022, One Meralco Foundation has found yet another innovative way of filling the gap and bringing basic services to those who need it the most. The generosity of CRS employees, the technology of MSpectrum, and the goodwill of our partners in the Mulanay LGU have paved the way for residents to enjoy access to clean and reliable water,” Meralco Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz said.

“It is a testament to what working together can do for our fellow men — Filipinos residing within or outside the franchise area can all experience the good life,” he added.

Mulanay Mayor Aristotle “Aris” L. Aguirre highlighted how this program solves one of the barangay’s recurring problems — a sustainable source of clean water.

“Among the health issues we face here in Mulanay are waterborne diseases like typhoid, diarrhea, and e.Coli, and it has been our earnest desire to provide a clean source of water for our constituents. By bringing the very first solar-powered water system service facility in Mulanay, you have made our wishes come true,” according to Mayor Aguirre.