One Meralco Foundation empowers residents of coastal community in Quezon with clean water access

Nestled at the foot of the mountains in front of Tayabas Bay, lies Sitio Central, a humble community in Barangay Patabog, Mulanay, Quezon. Residents of this remote area rely heavily on fishing and coconut farming for their livelihood. Despite their proximity to the sea, the challenge of accessing fresh, potable water persists, casting a shadow over their daily lives.
In its continuous pursuit to extend help where needed, Manila Electric Company’s (Meralco) social responsibility arm One Meralco Foundation (OMF) together with Meralco’s Customer Retail Services (CRS) group, Meralco’s solar company MSpectrum, and the local government of Mulanay energized the water facility of the sitio -a first in the municipality- through the Foundation’s Water Access Electrification program.
A 5-kilowatt AC inverter solar photovoltaic (PV) system powers two 1-horsepower water pumps that reliably run at least six hours a day to meet the daily needs of more than 300 households.
Resident Ma. Asuncion Fedelino usually fills and carries pails of water from a deep well some 100 meters from her home for bathing, washing dishes and clothes, and watering her plants. She would go back and forth at least twice, taking her around 30 minutes for the entire trip for a day’s worth of water supply for her household.
“My husband and sons are usually away from home, so I’m the only one who can fetch water from the well. It’s free, but sometimes the water can be murky and we have to go down the well to brush it clean. Now that our water facility is up and running and is powered by solar energy, we don’t have to worry anymore about clean and free water every day,” the 47-year-old shared.
Glicerio Ricaña, who has lived in Sitio Central for more than 60 years, is grateful that he and his wife have lived to witness this innovation arrive in their neighborhood. Instead of taking turns with other residents who manually use the water hand pump (poso) outside their home, they can now have a water line installed inside their house.
“Through Water Access Electrification which started in 2022, One Meralco Foundation has found yet another innovative way of filling the gap and bringing basic services to those who need it the most. The generosity of CRS employees, the technology of MSpectrum, and the goodwill of our partners in the Mulanay LGU have paved the way for residents to enjoy access to clean and reliable water,” Meralco Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz said.
“It is a testament to what working together can do for our fellow men — Filipinos residing within or outside the franchise area can all experience the good life,” he added.
Mulanay Mayor Aristotle “Aris” L. Aguirre highlighted how this program solves one of the barangay’s recurring problems — a sustainable source of clean water.
“Among the health issues we face here in Mulanay are waterborne diseases like typhoid, diarrhea, and e.Coli, and it has been our earnest desire to provide a clean source of water for our constituents. By bringing the very first solar-powered water system service facility in Mulanay, you have made our wishes come true,” according to Mayor Aguirre.
Money is hard to come by for some of the fisherfolks living in Barangay Patabog especially when the winds blow harshly and they can’t go out to the seas to fish, said Barangay Captain Rosito Muñoz. This meant loss of income for the residents, making it more difficult for them to pay for basic services like water.
“Our residents can now allocate their precious resources for other needs thanks to the uplifting program of One Meralco Foundation. We promise to maintain and keep this system running,” promised Barangay Captain Muñoz.
Mulanay is the third recipient of OMF’s Water Access Electrification program since it started in 2022. It previously implemented the same project in a Dumagat community in Norzagaray, Bulacan and in Brgy. Sibaltan in El Nido, Palawan. All of these used solar power to energize the water distribution facilities.
“Access to clean and safe drinking water is essential to many of the needs of the families here, from their health to their livelihood. Through solar electrification, we did not only provide access but offered a more sustainable solution which many generations in this community can benefit from,” shared One Meralco Foundation President and Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Jeffrey O. Tarayao.
Powering education, livelihood in Barangay Patabog
Some 60 residents of Barangay Patabog — many of which are fisherfolks — also received solar lamps through OMF’s Light Up Pilipinas program. This initiative seeks to reach remote, off-grid communities that still lack access to electricity and provide them with solar lamps to help them in their livelihood, household needs and, in the case of students, for studying at night.
One of the recipients is 71-year-old Yolanda Rivares, who sells candies at night in the barangay covered court. No more worrying about walking in the dark — the solar lamp will safely illuminate her way.
“With this solar lamp, I can go to the covered court to sell candy and come back home safely,” she said in Filipino. The lamp also eliminates the need to use flammable gas lamps, which she admitted can be dangerous to use at home.
One solar lamp can empower a whole family, according to resident Regina Red whose husband braves the waves at night to fish.
“We have no stable access to electricity and it’s always dark out here. We are fortunate to have received one lamp, which can help me and my family whether at home or when my husband goes out to fish. We will take care of this gift,” said Red.
In 2023, there are 2,147 families, including those in Mulanay, that have benefitted from the program.
During the ceremonial turnover, around 100 students of Patabog Elementary School also received backpacks each containing a set of notebooks, pad papers, pencils, pencil case, and a hygiene kit that they can use at school through the “Balik Eskwela” back-to-school program of OMF in partnership with the Meralco Employees Fund for Charity, Inc. (MEFCI) and CRS. The program aims to enhance the learning experience of students in schools located in far-flung areas.
The community event wherein the beneficiaries received multiple support was graced by Mulanay Mayor Aguirre and his team, Brgy. Patabog Captain Muñoz, Meralco’s Mr. Geluz, Meralco CRS Head Charina P. Padua, OMF’s Mr. Tarayao, and employee volunteers from Meralco’s CRS group and MSpectrum.
Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/
Follow us on our social media
Facebook: @tribunephl
Youtube: TribuneNow
Twitter: @tribunephl
Instagram: @dailytribunephl
TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial
Viber: https://shorturl.at/agnZ6