NBI to await Timor-Leste's legal process before pursuing Teves' repatriation

The National Bureau of Investigation yesterday said it would allow Timor-Leste to wrap up all its legal processes in connection with the arrest of expelled Negros Oriental congressman and designated terrorist Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. before pushing for his repatriation to the country to face trial for multiple murder charges in connection with the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in March 2023.

NBI Director Medardo De Lemos said Timor-Leste is currently examining all the documents to determine the merit of the issuance of red notice against Teves by the International Criminal Police Organization’s (Interpol) which triggered authorities in Timor-Leste to take him under its custody.

The NBI chief said the deportation proceedings against Teves had yet to commence despite his arrest last 21 March 2024, De Lemos said it might take seven to 40 days for Timor-Leste to conclude all its court proceedings on Teves.

This, despite Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV’s earlier assurance that Teves will be in the Philippines in a matter of days.

De Lemos led the six-man team that went in Timor-Leste last 21 March to escort Teves back to the Philippines but the team returned to the country sans the former solon.

The trip, De Lemos described, was “very challenging” as it took three days before a member of their delegation was allowed to see Teves and secure proof of his arrest and detention.

During their trip, they were able to meet Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta who expressed his desire to accelerate the court processes in order to return Teves to the Philippines.

“We promised to them that we will respect and wait for the legal proceedings of Congressman Teves,” De Lemos said.

Teves was arrested last 21 March in Dili, East Timor while playing golf at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar.

His arrest was made three weeks after Interpol placed him in its red notice system and a trial court in Manila cancelled his passport.

Teves' arrest was made possible through coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies such as the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) in Dili, in coordination with East Timorese Police.

Teves was charged of murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder in connection with Degamo’s killing and several others in 2023.

He was declared a fugitive from justice due to his failure to return to the country from the United States after the expiration of his travel authority on 9 March 2023.

He was allowed to travel to the US from 9 February 2023 to 9 March 2023 for medical purposes.

His refusal to return to the country due to alleged threats to his life led to his expulsion from the House of Representatives.

In August 2023, Teves, his brother Pryde Henry Teves, and 11 other individuals were designated terrorist by the Anti-terrorism Council as belonging to the so-called “Teves Terrorist Group (TTG).

Taken into consideration are all sworn statements, CCTV footage showing Degamo's assassination, various news footage showing the immediate arrest of the suspects, Senate inquiry in aid of legislation, and other pieces of evidence gathered by various law government agencies in declaring Teves' group as terrorists.