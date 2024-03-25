Las Piñas: 27 years of progress

Las Piñas City, one of the most dynamic parts of the National Capital Region for its fusion of harmonious urban sophistication and cultural heritage, is making great strides towards its development and bright future.

As it marks its 27th year of cityhood, Las Piñas looks back at its humble beginnings as a fishing village, taking stock of how the city has come a long way — becoming the thriving metropolis it is today with a vibrant spirit, rich history and unwavering commitment to progress.

Las Piñas boasts a history as colorful as its annual Christmas decorations. Once known for its vast salt beds and thriving jeepney factories, the area gradually transformed into a bustling municipality.

On 12 February 1997, then President Fidel V. Ramos signed the measure that elevated Las Piñas from a municipality to a city. A plebiscite held by its residents a month after approved the city status, and Las Piñas became the 10th city of Metro Manila on 26 March 1997.

The past 27 years have been a testament to Las Piñas’ unwavering dedication to progress with its city skyline undergoing a dramatic transformation — towering condominiums, shopping malls and commercial establishments now dot the landscape.

Infrastructure projects have improved connectivity, while educational institutions continue to nurture future generations.

The iconic Bamboo Organ at the Las Piñas Bamboo Organ Church serves as a powerful symbol of the city’s commitment to environmental consciousness, showcasing the versatility and beauty of sustainable materials.

One of the city’s most notable achievements is its focus on sustainability, as it prioritizes eco-friendly initiatives, such as promoting renewable energy and responsible waste management.

The city also takes pride in its clean and green program spearheaded by former Mayor Vergel “Nene” Aguilar, where despite its highly urbanized status, it still respects the environment through various practices such as waste management and cleanliness drives.

Now under the leadership of Mayor Imelda Aguilar, the city continues to focus on inclusive growth and development as initiatives aimed at attracting businesses, empowering entrepreneurs and creating job opportunities are paving the way for a more prosperous Las Piñas.

The local government also recognizes the importance of social welfare by promoting projects targeting education, healthcare and livelihood opportunities to ensure that residents have a chance to thrive.

Aguilar believes that by investing in its people, Las Piñas is fostering a future where everyone can contribute to and benefit from the city’s success.

With its cityhood commemoration nearing its climax, Las Piñas is seen as a kaleidoscope of celebration, with residents actively participating in a series of events organized by the local government.

The festivities kicked off earlier this month, offering a diverse array of activities — family planning caravans promoting responsible parenthood, livelihood bazaars empowering local entrepreneurs, and a free medical mission providing much-needed healthcare services.

The city also unveiled the Las Piñas City Mayor’s Gallery, a tribute to the city’s leadership, followed by captivating cultural performances and a thought-provoking one-act play.

Las Piñas City is a perfect example of a thriving metropolis that embraces its past while confidently striding towards the future — and the journey continues.