Hot, humid weather expected this Holy Week — PAGASA

The weather state bureau PAGASA reminded the public to bring umbrellas and water as warm and humid weather may be expected during the Holy Week.

PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres said on Monday in a radio interview that currently, the easterlies, or warm air from the Pacific Ocean, are affecting the Philippines and that Eastern Visayas and Caraga might expect to experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Moreover, Torres said that possible rains may be expected on Monday and Tuesday in the eastern part of southern Luzon and the Visayas, including the Bicol region, but noted that for the rest of the week, hot and humid weather may be expected in Metro Manila and a large portion of our country.

Short dry season

Torres said that the dry season in the Philippines is short and usually ends in the last week of May or the first half of June.

“Then we will enter the Habagat season, where the rainy season will start,” said Torres. “Our dry season is really short.”

On Friday, PAGASA announced the start of the dry season in the Philippines as the Amihan season officially ended.