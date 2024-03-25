Gatchalian participates in ASEAN's 31st ASCC Council Meeting

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian participated in the 31st ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council Meeting and Related Meetings, held at Luang Prabang, Lao PDR over the weekend, 23 and 24 March.

The gathering served as a platform for ASEAN member states to deliberate strategic directions aimed at fostering a responsive, inclusive, and sustainable ASEAN community.

Gatchalian and other delegates engaged in discussions concerning the development of the ASCC Strategic Plan, a crucial component of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Emphasizing the importance of collaboration, the council congratulated Lao PDR for assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024 and reiterated its commitment to supporting ASCC priorities for the year.

Gatchalian also participated in the ASCC Council Interface with Ministers of ASCC Sectoral Bodies of Lao PDR, as well as the Launch of ASCC Database for Monitoring and Evaluation (ADME) System.

The ASCC Council, tasked with implementing decisions from the ASEAN Summit pertaining to the socio-cultural pillar, focuses on enhancing coherence and consistency in ASCC policies, while overseeing the implementation of the ASCC Blueprint 2025.

The Philippine representation extended beyond the ASCC Council meeting.

DSWD Undersecretary for Policy and Plans and PH SOCA Leader, Atty. Adonis Sulit, attended the 36th Meeting of the Senior Officials Committee for ASCC (SOCA), further demonstrating the Philippines' active engagement in advancing ASEAN's socio-cultural agenda.

Meanwhile, Policy Development and Planning Bureau OIC Director Hannah Giray-Carcido participated in the 2nd meeting of the Ad-Hoc Working Group to Develop the Post-2025 Strategic Plan. This working group plays a significant role in shaping the future of the socio-cultural pillar beyond 2025.

About the Philippine Committee on ASCC

Under the mandate provided in Administrative Order No. 20, series of 2011, the Department of Social Welfare and Development chairs the Philippine ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community pillar. The DSWD, as Chair, spearheads coordinated efforts among its member agencies, representing the 15 sectoral bodies under the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillar. This ensures alignment with ASCC goals and contributes to the realization of the ASEAN Community vision, mission, and goals, alongside the implementation of the ASCC Blueprint 2025.