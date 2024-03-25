Expose children to Literature, KWF advises

The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (Commission on the Filipino Language) on Monday urged parents and schools to expose their children to traditional forms of literature ahead of National Literature Month in April.

In a televised public briefing, KWF chairperson Dr. Arthur Casanova underscored the importance of a multi-faceted approach involving education, familial influence and adaptation to modern technology.

“When it comes to preserving our literary heritage and fostering an appreciation for it, it starts at home. Parents should introduce children to our rich oral tradition from a young age. By the time a child is three years old, they should already be immersed in our cultural narratives,” Casanova said.

“It’s crucial that literature remains a cornerstone of education. We must encourage students to not only read but also analyze various forms of literature, be it poetry, drama, or essays,” Casanova added.

Addressing concerns about the impact of technology on traditional literary practices, Casanova reassured that technological advancements should complement rather than undermine literary culture.