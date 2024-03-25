DOTr, MIAA officials inspect NAIA Terminal 3

As airport officials anticipate a high volume of travelers on Wednesday, domestic-bound travelers are beginning to flock to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport's (NAIA) Domestic Terminal 3, starting this Monday, 25 March.

After inspecting Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, Secretary Jaime Bautista of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) received feedback from some domestic passengers.

Those passengers mentioned that they had noticed some improvements, such as the line at the airline check-in counters, clean restrooms, and most importantly, the airline's punctual performance.

Aside from making sure the Malasakit Help Desk is operational, Secretary Bautista and GM Ines also monitor the operation of the X-ray scanning machines, the boarding gates, walkalators, restrooms, and the lounge of Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions Inc. (PAGSS), as well as the seamless flow of passengers through the airport.

The said inspection is being conducted as part of "Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2024."

“The comfort rooms are all working, which is a very nice and overall experience of the passengers at NAIA Terminal 3,” that is what the passenger told me, whom he talked to during the inspection, according to Bautista.

The transport chief also said that airlines and MIAA officials are fully coordinating to lessen the cancellations of flights for the comfort of the air-riding public.

MIAA is expecting an influx of over 1 million passengers who are gearing up for the coming Holy Week with “OPLAN Biyaheng Ayos" as they prepare the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals from 24 to 31 March 2024.

The airport chief anticipates a 15 percent increase in passenger volume during this year’s Semana Santa compared to the 926,755 passengers that passed through NAIA from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday last year.

Ines said that before the pandemic, NAIA Terminals had recorded some 1.1 million passengers (arrival and departure international and domestic) for only eight days, from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

In 2024, we are expecting more than 1.1 million from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

He also disclosed that in the first 14 days of March 2024 alone, passenger numbers have reached 1,853,132, ranging from 128,000 to 138,000, with a daily average of 132,367.

For this year’s Holy Week, passenger traffic could reach 140,000 on a single day or close to the pre-pandemic Lenten season, which recorded 1,126,501 passengers over eight days, averaging 140,812 daily.

Ines also stated that their domestic operations, in particular, have been consistently surpassing pre-pandemic flight movement and passenger volume.

They anticipate travelers taking advantage of exploring local destinations, the ease and convenience of air travel, summer airline promotions, or simply vacationing and being with family during this time.

He ensures adequate manpower, equipment, and optimal working conditions for amenities and key facilities, including critical airport utilities and backup systems.

MIAA also assigned key officials to oversee these help desks within all terminals, while the management group will observe a “no leave policy” during these days.

The airport authority reminds all departing passengers to allow three hours for international and two hours for domestic flights so they do not miss their flight.