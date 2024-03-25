DBM disburses P6-B for PFDA's infra development

The Department of Budget and Management has released P6.037 billion total authorized appropriation to the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) to help improve the latter's infrastructure development program.

In a statement, DBM said the funds came from the National Government (NG) subsidy in fiscal year 2024.

Data from the World Bank reveals that the fisheries sector contributes 1.3 percent to the Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) and roughly 1.6 million jobs or around 4 percent of the labor force, which includes low-income families engaged in subsistence fishing.

Representing Congress-Introduced Changes in Appropriations, P1.1 billion will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, and improvement of fish ports and other fishery post-harvest facilities in the country.

“Our shores are more than mere lines on the map. It is among the driving forces of our nation. Enhancing and maintaining strategic and globally competitive fish ports would allow our ships and crews access to essential supplies and services, and for vessel operators to successfully bring in their catches, safeguarding the livelihood of our fishermen,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

"When our fish ports are well-maintained and taken care of, it brings significant benefits to the livelihood of fishermen and the development of the community. That's why we ensure that under the leadership of President Bongbong Marcos, appropriate support is provided for projects aimed at them," Pangandaman added.

The PFDA sustains the operation of the nine (9) Regional Fish Ports (RFPs) particularly in Navotas, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Camaligan, Lucena, Sual, Davao, General Santos, and Bulan Fish Port.

It likewise jointly manages the Tacloban Fish Port with the municipality of Leyte.

The PFDA, an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture, was created to promote the development of the fishing industry through the provision of post-harvest infrastructure facilities and essential services that improve efficiency in the handling and distribution of fish and fishery products and enhance their quality.

The Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) was signed on 28 February 2024.

The budget will be released to the PFDA under the 2024 General Appropriations Act.